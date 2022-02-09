Sign up
2 / 365
Turnstone
This adorable little bird is very well camouflaged among the rocks and seaweed along the shoreline. Thankfully it has bright orange legs 😂
9th February 2022
9th Feb 22
0
0
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
5005
photos
75
followers
57
following
1
2
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
Birds and other Wildlife
Camera
COOLPIX P900
Taken
9th February 2022 11:08am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rocks
,
bird
,
seaweed
,
shoreline
,
aberystwyth
,
turnstone
