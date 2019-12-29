Previous
Paul and Family by susiemc
Paul and Family

Paul is my oldest. Here he is with Violaine, Emily and Oscar. We spent the day with them today and went for a lovely walk in Stanmore Park on the South Downs.
Sue Cooper

