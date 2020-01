Little and Large

Two of the many fish in our pond.. The big one is a Japanese Koi Carp and the little one is a goldfish, the result of goldfish breeding in the pond. Most of the fish in the pond are goldfish, a few are koi carp. This one is the biggest, he's about 22cm long. He's the most expensive fish in the pond and Chris bought him with money given to him by his colleagues when he retired. I just hope a heron doesn't get him.