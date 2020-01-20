Sign up
Photo 385
A Winter's Day Walk at Hergest Croft Garden
It definitely still felt like winter when we were walking in the gardens but the sun was shining and there were definitely some signs of spring.
20th January 2020
20th Jan 20
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Photo Details
Tags
flowers
spring
kington
hergest croft
