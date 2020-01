Snowdrops at The Weir Garden

The Weir Garden is a 10 acre garden on a steep bank beside the river Wye just west of Hereford. It is cared for by the National Trust and is renowned for it's spring wild flowers. The Gardens have just opened having been closed since the end of October so I called in on my way to the supermarket this morning to see if the snowdrops were flowering yet. They were! It was awesome! Just as I got back to the car it started raining and it's been raining ever since. I'm so glad I stopped by.