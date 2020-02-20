Previous
Next
Christmas Cactus? Easter Cactus? Mid February Cactus? by susiemc
Photo 415

Christmas Cactus? Easter Cactus? Mid February Cactus?

Whatever it is I'm enjoying this surprise second flowering.
20th February 2020 20th Feb 20

Sue Cooper

ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
113% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Pat Knowles ace
Beautiful Sue & it’s always a thrill when they flower whenever! This is a very nicely shaped plant.
February 20th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise