Snow on the Brecon Beacons

My friend Nicola has been in Abu Dhabi for 3 weeks and she just got back. Today we met in Brecon and walked along the Brecon and Monmouth canal, 5 miles there and back. It was very cold and it threatened to rain, but it was lovely to get out in the fresh air and get some exercise.

I was on the canal towpath taking this picture. The river Usk is very close to the canal at this point, that's it in the foreground.