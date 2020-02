Pink Blossom and Blue Sky

Today the sun was shining and the sky was blue. I couldn't stay in the house so I took myself off to The Weir Garden, with my camera. It was lovely there. The daffodils are almost at their best but not quite. I shall go again in a few days.

I don't know what this blossom is, the flowers are very small, but it did look lovely against the blue sky.