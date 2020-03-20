The beautiful smile hides a sadness.......

Charlotte's last day of primary school. It's a big thing at the end of the summer term when all the year 6's are preparing to go to secondary school. This year that last day at primary school has come very suddenly and very early for them all with no parties in the classroom or celebrations of any kind. Of course it's the same for all the older children leaving secondary school. Such an anticlimax.



Charlotte is very sad but she has the ability to switch on her gorgeous smile for the camera, whatever happens to be going on in her head.