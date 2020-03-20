Previous
The beautiful smile hides a sadness....... by susiemc
Photo 445

The beautiful smile hides a sadness.......

Charlotte's last day of primary school. It's a big thing at the end of the summer term when all the year 6's are preparing to go to secondary school. This year that last day at primary school has come very suddenly and very early for them all with no parties in the classroom or celebrations of any kind. Of course it's the same for all the older children leaving secondary school. Such an anticlimax.

Charlotte is very sad but she has the ability to switch on her gorgeous smile for the camera, whatever happens to be going on in her head.
20th March 2020 20th Mar 20

Sue Cooper

@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Mallory ace
She is adorable!! I really feel for her. Such a bummer.
March 20th, 2020  
