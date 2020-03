Happy 30th Birthday Martha........

.......we're very proud of you and everything you're doing. Martha is an A&E doctor but she's having a well desesrved day off today. It's not a good time to have a special birthday so Martha's decided to continue to be 29 until she can properly celebrate being 30 :). She and Rosie (who also had the day off) went for a walk and took a picnic. There were no other people around so social distancing wasn't a problem.