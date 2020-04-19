Previous
Apple Blossom by susiemc
Photo 472

Apple Blossom

This is a very small tree which we rescued, along with others, when our neighbour was digging them up. It's absolutely full of blossom so we're hoping for a few apples.
19th April 2020 19th Apr 20

Sue Cooper

@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Valerie Chesney ace
Beautiful with so many buds to open
April 19th, 2020  
Carole Sandford ace
Love apple blossom, it’s so pretty!
April 19th, 2020  
