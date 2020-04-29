Sign up
Photo 484
Watch This Space!
Today I planted peas in this giant teacup. My neighbour gave me some peas she had left over so I thought I would plant them for salad shoots.
I bought the giant teacup several weeks ago but hadn't decided what to plant in it until now.
29th April 2020
29th Apr 20
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Tags
garden
,
peas
,
gardening
Martina
ace
Perfect!!!
April 29th, 2020
