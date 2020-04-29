Previous
Next
Watch This Space! by susiemc
Photo 484

Watch This Space!

Today I planted peas in this giant teacup. My neighbour gave me some peas she had left over so I thought I would plant them for salad shoots.
I bought the giant teacup several weeks ago but hadn't decided what to plant in it until now.
29th April 2020 29th Apr 20

Sue Cooper

ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
132% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Martina ace
Perfect!!!
April 29th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise