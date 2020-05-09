Previous
Laburnum by susiemc
Photo 494

Laburnum

My lovely laburnum tree is at it's best right now.
9th May 2020 9th May 20

Sue Cooper

@susiemc
Neil Forsyth
Lovely capture.
May 9th, 2020  
Joanne Diochon ace
So pretty. I love flowers that trail down like that, they always look so graceful.
May 9th, 2020  
