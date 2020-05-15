Previous
This is Not our garden by susiemc
Photo 501

This is Not our garden

Yesterday we went to Hergest Croft Gardens. The azaleas were stunning. Mr C felt inspired to take some photos of me. This is one of them.
We didn't have the gardens all to ourselves like we did last week. Yesterday we saw one other couple!
15th May 2020 15th May 20

Sue Cooper

@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
