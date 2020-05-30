Previous
Oscar and a BIG Carp by susiemc
Oscar and a BIG Carp

Oscar is my grandson. He's 10 years old. Fishing is now allowed in England so a few days ago Oscar and his Dad went Carp fishing. It looks like Oscar was successful! He looks very proud and quite right too.
30th May 2020

Sue Cooper

@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
