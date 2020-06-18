Previous
Vipers Bugloss (again) by susiemc
Vipers Bugloss (again)

The Vipers Bugloss just gets better and better and I just can't stop myself taking more photos of it. It was such a small plant when we bought it we were worried it wouldn't survive the winter.
Sue Cooper

@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Joanne Diochon ace
These make lovely tall spikes, and such a pretty colour.
June 19th, 2020  
