Photo 535
Vipers Bugloss (again)
The Vipers Bugloss just gets better and better and I just can't stop myself taking more photos of it. It was such a small plant when we bought it we were worried it wouldn't survive the winter.
18th June 2020
18th Jun 20
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
4219
photos
75
followers
56
following
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
2019 Album 1 Year 7-8
Camera
DMC-FZ200
Taken
17th June 2020 1:36pm
Tags
garden
wild flower
vipers bugloss
Joanne Diochon
ace
These make lovely tall spikes, and such a pretty colour.
June 19th, 2020
