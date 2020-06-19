Previous
How Many Roses? by susiemc
How Many Roses?

This is Gertrude Jekyll. I think there are four flowers here. It looks quite impressive.
19th June 2020 19th Jun 20

Sue Cooper

@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Joanne Diochon ace
They've formed into one, 360 degree, huge bloom! What are you feeding these bushes? LOL
June 19th, 2020  
