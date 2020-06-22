Previous
Lilies by susiemc
Photo 539

Lilies

These lilies were in a pot last year and didn't do well at all so chris stuck them in the garden, not expecting much and they've been amazing this year. It just shows you shouldn't give up on things too soon.
22nd June 2020 22nd Jun 20

Sue Cooper

Joanne Diochon ace
Very abundant flowers. It does seem to be a good year for multitudinous blooms.
June 23rd, 2020  
