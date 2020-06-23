Previous
Nostalgia by susiemc
Photo 540

Nostalgia

This is a most unusual rose. It changes colour every day and each flower is different from the others. Does anyone else have one? I just love it.
23rd June 2020 23rd Jun 20

Sue Cooper

@susiemc
Beryl Lloyd
This is a beauty Sue - never seen this one but I have the Mascarade which starts a pale yellow and over the days changes to orange and then red
June 25th, 2020  
Valerie Chesney
so beautiful Sue..I haven;t seen this one...what a tight centre it has ..Gorgeous.
June 25th, 2020  
Sue Cooper
@beryl Thank you Beryl. Do you know my Dad had one of those roses when I was little ( about 100 years ago) and I was always fascinated the way the flowers changed colour so there could be yellow, orange and red flowers on the bush all at the same time. I haven’t seen one for years
June 25th, 2020  
Kaylynn
It is beautiful - do you know the name of it?
June 25th, 2020  
