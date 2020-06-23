Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 540
Nostalgia
This is a most unusual rose. It changes colour every day and each flower is different from the others. Does anyone else have one? I just love it.
23rd June 2020
23rd Jun 20
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
4226
photos
75
followers
56
following
148% complete
View this month »
534
535
536
537
538
539
540
541
Latest from all albums
536
537
1663
538
539
540
1664
541
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
4
Album
2019 Album 1 Year 7-8
Camera
DMC-FZ200
Taken
23rd June 2020 3:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rose
,
garden
,
nostalgia
Beryl Lloyd
ace
This is a beauty Sue - never seen this one but I have the Mascarade which starts a pale yellow and over the days changes to orange and then red
June 25th, 2020
Valerie Chesney
ace
so beautiful Sue..I haven;t seen this one...what a tight centre it has ..Gorgeous.
June 25th, 2020
Sue Cooper
ace
@beryl
Thank you Beryl. Do you know my Dad had one of those roses when I was little ( about 100 years ago) and I was always fascinated the way the flowers changed colour so there could be yellow, orange and red flowers on the bush all at the same time. I haven’t seen one for years
June 25th, 2020
Kaylynn
It is beautiful - do you know the name of it?
June 25th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close