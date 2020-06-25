Previous
My Raised Bed Step 2 by susiemc
My Raised Bed Step 2

7 Tomato Plants and 1 Courgette Plant

I planted these two days ago and everything was looking good this morning when I took the picture.
25th June 2020 25th Jun 20

Sue Cooper

@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Pat Knowles ace
A very nice up market raised bed! Tomato plants looking good!
June 25th, 2020  
Sue Cooper ace
@happypat Thank you Pat. I hope we get some tasty tomatoes 😊.
June 25th, 2020  
