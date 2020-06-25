Sign up
Photo 541
My Raised Bed Step 2
7 Tomato Plants and 1 Courgette Plant
I planted these two days ago and everything was looking good this morning when I took the picture.
25th June 2020
25th Jun 20
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Tags
vegetables
,
garden
,
tomato
,
courgette
,
raised bed
Pat Knowles
ace
A very nice up market raised bed! Tomato plants looking good!
June 25th, 2020
Sue Cooper
ace
@happypat
Thank you Pat. I hope we get some tasty tomatoes 😊.
June 25th, 2020
