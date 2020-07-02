Sign up
Photo 549
Hettie 10 Months
My monthly diary photo sent by my daughter.
2nd July 2020
2nd Jul 20
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Tags
family
,
granddaughter
,
hettie
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Aww so cute, crawling stage, fun!
July 3rd, 2020
