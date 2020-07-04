Cornus (Dogwood)

This tree is in the arboretum at Hergest Croft and it is HUGE. The whole tree was covered in flowers and looked stunning but it was impossible to photograph the whole tree because it was completely surrounded by other trees.

I've never actually noticed this tree before, probably because I've never seen it flowering. I've seen cornus with white flowers before and cornus with pink flowers but I've never seen one with white and pink flowers. I googled it and I think it mught be a Cornus Florida Rubra