Photo 552
Three Happy Girls
My daughter Niki sent me this photo of Charlotte, Freya and Hettie having fun in Mummy and Daddy's bed. I love to see their smiling faces.
5th July 2020
5th Jul 20
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
4244
photos
75
followers
56
following
Tags
family
,
charlotte
,
granddaughters
,
freya
,
hettie
