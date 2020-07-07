Previous
The Many Faces of Nostalgia by susiemc
The Many Faces of Nostalgia

All these photos were taken at different times of flowers on the same small bush. It's quite lovely how the flowers change from one day to the next.
7th July 2020 7th Jul 20

Sue Cooper

@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Martina ace
Beautiful! You have done a great job... I want to do something like that but there is always something else on the way.... Congrats!!!
July 7th, 2020  
bkb in the city
Beautiful collage
July 7th, 2020  
