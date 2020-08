Our New Water Butt

Isn't it wonderful! I'm so thrilled with it.

We desperately needed another water butt to collect rainwater as we do so much watering in the garden, especially now I'm growing vegetables. The only suitable place to site a second one is in the front of the house where it can collect rainwater from the garage roof. The water butt therefore therefore needs to look good. I definitely think this one looks good. All we need now is some rain to fill it. (I'm standing there to give it scale)