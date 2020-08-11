Sign up
Photo 588
Oh the fragrance!
What I really wanted to post was the wonderful fragrance of this gertrude jekyll rose. You'll just have to use your imagination.
11th August 2020
11th Aug 20
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
5
2
2019 Album 1 Year 7-8
DMC-FZ200
11th August 2020 8:07am
rose
fragrance
gertrude jekyll
bep
It's a beauty!
August 11th, 2020
Valerie Chesney
ace
Such a beautiful rose..lovely colour & furled petals
August 11th, 2020
