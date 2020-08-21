Sign up
Photo 599
Before the Bad Weather
These hanging baskets are at the front of the house. They get sun all day so geraniums do well. This photo was taken before the bad weather came.
21st August 2020
21st Aug 20
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
4307
photos
73
followers
55
following
164% complete
View this month »
595
596
597
598
599
600
601
602
Tags
flowers
,
garden
,
hanging
,
baskets
,
geraniums
