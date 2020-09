Guess What????

All this time I've been waiting for my tomatoes to turn red, it turns out they're an orange variety!

Although they look good they're not particularly tasty. I think they're a variety more suited to cooking. That's no problem because I cook a lot with tomatoes. The friend who gave me the plants doesn't know what they're called. He did know they were an orange variety but didn't think to tell me 😂🤣.