Photo 623
Today's Harvest
I thought it made a colourful display.
16th September 2020
16th Sep 20
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
2019 Album 1 Year 7-8
Camera
iPhone 8 Plus
Taken
16th September 2020 2:18pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
salad
,
vegetables
,
garden
,
harvest
judith deacon
ace
very appetising, most of our veggie patch has reached the end of its life, we still have tomatoes and a few cucumbers, beetroot and some potatoes but our courgettes were an utter failure, lettuces are finished as is spinach and beans!
September 16th, 2020
Pat Knowles
ace
Really colourful Sue! I’m interested in your yellow tomatoes as my niece has been complaining her tomatoes aren’t ripening & they are exactly this colour! I asked her if they were a yellow variety! Not sure if they just look yellowish but going red.
September 16th, 2020
