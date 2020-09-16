Previous
Today's Harvest by susiemc
Today's Harvest

I thought it made a colourful display.
16th September 2020 16th Sep 20

Sue Cooper

@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
judith deacon ace
very appetising, most of our veggie patch has reached the end of its life, we still have tomatoes and a few cucumbers, beetroot and some potatoes but our courgettes were an utter failure, lettuces are finished as is spinach and beans!
September 16th, 2020  
Pat Knowles ace
Really colourful Sue! I’m interested in your yellow tomatoes as my niece has been complaining her tomatoes aren’t ripening & they are exactly this colour! I asked her if they were a yellow variety! Not sure if they just look yellowish but going red.
September 16th, 2020  
