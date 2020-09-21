Previous
Ponies on Hergest Ridge by susiemc
Photo 628

Ponies on Hergest Ridge

Today Nicola and I did a very long walk - 10.2 miles!!! (I'm posting a couple of days late). We don't usually walk this far and we felt so pleased with ourselves when we finally got back to the car. We walked from Kington in England (not far from where I live) to Gladestry, a little village in Wales and back again. We followed Offa's Dyke path up onto Hergest Ridge (where the monkey puzzle trees are - they're behind me) along the ridge and down the other side. The weather was absolutely perfect and we hardly saw anyone. A truly fabulous day.
21st September 2020 21st Sep 20

Sue Cooper

@susiemc
Beryl Lloyd ace
What a glorious scenic view ! and so gld you had such an enjoyble walk ! fav
September 23rd, 2020  
