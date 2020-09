A Small Leopard?

Our walk took us through a little village where I spotted this very pretty little cat. It looked just like a small leopard and it was adorable. I've never seen one like it so I googled "cat that looks like a small leopard" and apparently it's a Bengal cat which is a cross between the wild Asian leopard cat and domestic cats, often the spotted Egyptian Mau. It was originally created in the USA. Every day's a school day guys 😂🤣