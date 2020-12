All for us? Surely not!

Yes indeed, this very healthy stack of presents is all for us. Our family and friends have all been very generous. The very big one has my name on it ๐Ÿ˜.



I must make sure my phone and my ipad are fully charged by tomorrow morning because I think theyโ€™re going to be used a lot during the day. It will definitely be a very different Christmas Day but I know weโ€™ll make the most of it and enjoy it.



A Very Merry Christmas to you all.