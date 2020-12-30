Sign up
Photo 730
The Route Home
This was taken a few days ago. The village ahead is our village, behind me, a similar distance away is the river Wye. Everywhere between where I’m standing taking this picture and the river, is flooded. Thankfully I’m wearing wellies.
30th December 2020
30th Dec 20
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
4478
photos
73
followers
53
following
201% complete
727
728
729
730
731
732
733
734
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
2019 Album 1 Year 7-8
Camera
COOLPIX P900
Taken
27th December 2020 11:35am
Tags
village
,
footpath
,
flooding
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Beautiful landscape view
January 3rd, 2021
