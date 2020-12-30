Previous
The Route Home by susiemc
The Route Home

This was taken a few days ago. The village ahead is our village, behind me, a similar distance away is the river Wye. Everywhere between where I’m standing taking this picture and the river, is flooded. Thankfully I’m wearing wellies.
30th December 2020 30th Dec 20

Sue Cooper

Esther Rosenberg ace
Beautiful landscape view
January 3rd, 2021  
