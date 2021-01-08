Six New Journals

I do a daily journal. I write a bit about what’s happened each day and I also print out any photos which are appropriate and stick them in. This includes those that the family send. I’ve been doing this since January 2016 after Martha had given me a beautiful journal for Christmas. I’m now well into journal number 8 so I looked on the internet for a couple more. I found these lovely ones at WH Smiths. I really don’t need 6 right now but they were on sale, 3 for 2 with an extra discount if you spent over a certain amount. If I bought 3 my order didn’t qualify for the extra discount so I bought 6 😂🤣. They’re lovely and I was so excited when they arrived this morning. It will be interesting to see how long it takes for me to use them all.

I like to post this kind of thing on 365 because it’s a great record of when I did something, bought something, went somewhere etc. As is my journal of course.