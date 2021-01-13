Sign up
Photo 744
Assorted Trees
I went for a walk today because the weather was better. It was cloudy but not the thick low clouds that are so depressing, and it was warmer. I just happened to notice this view through a gateway.
I don't have much choice of routes when I go for a walk during lockdown, like most people, so it's a challenge finding something different to photograph. I'm rising to the challenge 😂.
13th January 2021
13th Jan 21
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Bep
Lovely tree shapes.
January 13th, 2021
