Previous
Next
Assorted Trees by susiemc
Photo 744

Assorted Trees

I went for a walk today because the weather was better. It was cloudy but not the thick low clouds that are so depressing, and it was warmer. I just happened to notice this view through a gateway.

I don't have much choice of routes when I go for a walk during lockdown, like most people, so it's a challenge finding something different to photograph. I'm rising to the challenge 😂.
13th January 2021 13th Jan 21

Sue Cooper

ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
203% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Bep
Lovely tree shapes.
January 13th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise