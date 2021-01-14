Previous
Much Needed Colour on a Dark Miserable Day by susiemc
Photo 745

Much Needed Colour on a Dark Miserable Day

It's been a thoroughly dark, wet miserable day today and there's very little colour anywhere in the garden to cheer things up ...............except for this brave little calendula just outside the front door. Such a cheerful colour.
14th January 2021

Sue Cooper

@susiemc
