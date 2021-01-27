Previous
Just a few berries left. by susiemc
Photo 758

Just a few berries left.

There's a long stretch of holly where I walk but there are hardly any berries left. Apparently holly berries are an important food source for birds in the winter.
27th January 2021 27th Jan 21

Sue Cooper

@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
