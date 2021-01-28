Sign up
Photo 759
Happy 45th Birthday Niki
I asked Charlotte to take a birthday photo of her Mum for me and I've just received this lovely one. Little Hettie is a bonus. Apparently this is Hettie's expression now whenever you ask her to smile for a photo.
28th January 2021
28th Jan 21
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
4522
photos
74
followers
54
following
207% complete
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
2019 Album 1 Year 7-8
Taken
28th January 2021 5:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
family
,
birthday
,
niki
,
hettie
