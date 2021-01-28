Previous
Next
Happy 45th Birthday Niki by susiemc
Photo 759

Happy 45th Birthday Niki

I asked Charlotte to take a birthday photo of her Mum for me and I've just received this lovely one. Little Hettie is a bonus. Apparently this is Hettie's expression now whenever you ask her to smile for a photo.
28th January 2021 28th Jan 21

Sue Cooper

ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
207% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise