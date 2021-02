50 Years ago............

.........we went decimal!!



Those of you who are as old as me will remember these coins. I don't seem to have a shilling but I have everything else. I don't remember using silver threepence coins, even I'm not that old but I do remember the brass thrup'nny bit with it's 12 sides.

It was a very complicated system but my goodness those coins had character. I can remember my Grandma and my Aunts and Uncles giving me a half a crown when I went to visit and I was thrilled, it seemed such a lot of money back then.