Today's Lockdown Project..............

Today's lockdown project had a serious purpose. I went up into the loft to find some old photos. This one is of my brother, Mick, (who died last year) me in the middle and my cousin, Carol, on the right. Carol is 4 years older than me and she has dementia. She was an only child and we all lived in the same village so we spent a lot of time together when we were young. A while ago I found a couple of old photos of us with our grandma so I made copies and sent them to Carol. To me that was just a little thing but to Carol it was huge. I talk to her every week, conversation is limited but she always mentions the photos. She has them by her bed apparently. Anyway I knew I had a box of my mother's photos up in the loft so today I decided to try and find them. I found the box and quite a few photos of us as children which I've scanned, enhanced as much as possible, and printed. This is one of them. I'll post them to her tomorrow.

All Carol wants to talk about is when we were young and it occurred to me that I'm the only person in the whole world who can share those memories. I have lots of cousins on my Mum's side of the family but Carol and I are the only ones left on my Dad's side. Carol has no other relatives except her husband, son and grandson. I can't do much to help Carol or her husband during these difficult times when visits are not allowed but I talk to her every week. I know she'll be happy when she gets the photos.