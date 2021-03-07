Previous
One Black One White by susiemc
One Black One White

There were lots of lambs about when I went for a walk this morning, all of them white except this little black one which had a white twin. The sheep don't come so close as I walk across the field now that they have lambs. They're more cautious.
7th March 2021

Sue Cooper

@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
