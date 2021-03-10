Sign up
Photo 800
Colour for a Rainy Day
It rained most of the day today but when it eased off briefly this morning I went outside with my camera and found some primulas. They're a bit battered because they've been in the garden all winter but it's nice to see them.
10th March 2021
10th Mar 21
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
4572
photos
73
followers
53
following
219% complete
Tags
flowers
,
garden
,
primulas
