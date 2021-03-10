Previous
Colour for a Rainy Day by susiemc
Colour for a Rainy Day

It rained most of the day today but when it eased off briefly this morning I went outside with my camera and found some primulas. They're a bit battered because they've been in the garden all winter but it's nice to see them.
10th March 2021

Sue Cooper

@susiemc
@susiemc
