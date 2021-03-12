Previous
At Last.......... by susiemc
At Last..........

The first camelia flower. The bush is just full of buds and has been for months. I've been waiting patiently and now my patience has been rewarded. Needless to say this first fbud to open was in the most awkward place to get a photo :)
Bep
A real beauty!
