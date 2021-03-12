Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 801
At Last..........
The first camelia flower. The bush is just full of buds and has been for months. I've been waiting patiently and now my patience has been rewarded. Needless to say this first fbud to open was in the most awkward place to get a photo :)
12th March 2021
12th Mar 21
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
4573
photos
73
followers
54
following
219% complete
794
795
796
797
798
799
800
801
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
2019 Album 1 Year 7-8
Camera
COOLPIX P900
Taken
12th March 2021 2:53pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
flower
,
pink
,
garden
,
shrub
,
camelia
Bep
A real beauty!
March 12th, 2021
