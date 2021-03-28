Sign up
Photo 818
Hergest Croft Gardens View 2
Another photo taken when we visited the gardens a few days ago. It looks so different before the leaves are on the trees.
28th March 2021
28th Mar 21
0
0
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
4590
photos
75
followers
56
following
224% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
2019 Album 1 Year 7-8
Camera
iPhone 8 Plus
Taken
24th March 2021 2:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
view
,
spring
,
herefordshire
,
kington
,
hergest croft gardens
