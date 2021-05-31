Sign up
Photo 882
Buttercups and Cow Parsley
Taken when we were walking beside the river Avon at Bredon, Gloucestershire
31st May 2021
31st May 21
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
2019 Album 1 Year 7-8
Camera
COOLPIX P900
Taken
28th May 2021 9:59am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
meadow
,
buttercups
,
wild flowers
,
gloucestershire
,
river avon
,
cowparsley
,
bredon
