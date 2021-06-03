Previous
Azalea in the Garden 2 by susiemc
Azalea in the Garden 2

This is the second of our three azaleas to bloom. It's a pretty colour.
3rd June 2021 3rd Jun 21

Sue Cooper

ace
@susiemc
