Photo 895
Lunch Out
Chris and I went to a lovely garden design centre with a very nice restaurant and we took my friend Sandra. After lunch we all spent a bit too much money on plants both for the garden and indoors :)
14th June 2021
14th Jun 21
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
4689
photos
77
followers
56
following
Tags
lunch
,
friend
,
garden centre
,
leaf creative
Bep
Happy shot! Your lunches look very inviting.
June 17th, 2021
Evgenia
You are charming
June 17th, 2021
