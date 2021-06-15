Previous
Another Garden Snapshot by susiemc
Another Garden Snapshot

Some days I just wander around the garden taking pictures of any flowers that are looking particularly lovely. Then I can't decide which to post on 365 so I make a collage.
Sue Cooper

October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Photo Details

