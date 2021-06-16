Previous
Blue Meadow by susiemc
Photo 897

Blue Meadow

This is phacelia, a very lovely wild flower which the bees absolutely love. At Hergest Croft they've planted a whole meadow of it and we just happened to be there when it was at it's best.
16th June 2021

Sue Cooper

