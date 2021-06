Nostalgia

This is another rose which changes colour. All these pictures are of different flowers on the same bush taken on the sasme day.



This post completes Year 8 of 365. I can't believe I've kept going for so long. I love it, I've made lots of friends and I shall keep going for another year. Thank you, all of you, for all the wonderful comments, fav's and encouragement over the last 8 years.